Read Edition 10 of The Cougar Chronicle (3/11/21)

CSUSM enrollment stays at normal levels despite pandemic

Even while some other universities are facing declining enrollments in the time of COVID-19, CSUSM’s enrollment has remained steady throughout the pandemic. READ MORE

CSUSM library unveils exhibit to document pandemic

The library recently unveiled Stories & Snapshots: Documenting a Year of the Pandemic, an exhibit based on submissions to their COVID-19 memory archive. Other local institutions are creating similar archive projects. READ MORE

Campus Notes

Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE

Places to study on and off CSUSM

Check out a roundup of some of the best spots to study on and off campus. WATCH VIDEO

Alumni Athlete Spotlight: Q&A with Amy Wilson

Amy Wilson was a student athlete on the CSUSM women’s soccer team for five years. She shares how COVID has impacted her, what her life has been like after graduation and how she stays connected to her former teammates. READ MORE

REVIEW: Character-driven film The Little Things invites viewers to play detective

HBO Max’s recent film The Little Things is a new paradigm of mystery that sets foot into uncharted territory through two unique perspectives. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Check out our 2021 Grammy Awards predictions

See who we predict to win at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. READ MORE

REVIEW: Bring comfort home with Mama Kat’s restaurant

If you are looking for a new place to eat or a way to give you a comforting sense of home, look no further than Mama Kat’s restaurant, located in San Marcos. READ MORE

Make this healthy alternative to a peanut butter cup

Peanut butter cups are a beloved American treat that many people enjoy. But if you are trying to make a healthier option, then this recipe is the one for you. READ MORE

Get a laugh from these dad jokes

If you need a quick laugh to brighten your day, here are a few “Dad Jokes.” READ MORE

OPINION: Finding a balance: Why it’s perfectly okay for college students to take more than four years to graduate

Taking more than four years to graduate college is a smart decision in order to maintain a healthy college experience, financially and mentally. READ MORE

OPINION: Grocery workers deserve hero pay for working in hazardous conditions

Grocery store workers and their respective unions have rightfully been advocating for hero pay because they are endangering their lives to support their communities. READ MORE

OPINION: Society needs to break away from normalizing victim-blaming

The campaign has empowered many survivors of sexual assault and harassment to share their stories and report their abusers. While the movement has opened our eyes to the reality of sexual misconduct, there are still people who haven’t quite understood the movement’s message. READ MORE

