Read Edition 10 of The Cougar Chronicle (3/11/21)
March 11, 2021
The link to each Edition 10 article is below.
NEWS
CSUSM enrollment stays at normal levels despite pandemic
Even while some other universities are facing declining enrollments in the time of COVID-19, CSUSM’s enrollment has remained steady throughout the pandemic. READ MORE
CSUSM library unveils exhibit to document pandemic
The library recently unveiled Stories & Snapshots: Documenting a Year of the Pandemic, an exhibit based on submissions to their COVID-19 memory archive. Other local institutions are creating similar archive projects. READ MORE
Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE
VIDEO
Places to study on and off CSUSM
Check out a roundup of some of the best spots to study on and off campus. WATCH VIDEO
SPORTS
Alumni Athlete Spotlight: Q&A with Amy Wilson
Amy Wilson was a student athlete on the CSUSM women’s soccer team for five years. She shares how COVID has impacted her, what her life has been like after graduation and how she stays connected to her former teammates. READ MORE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
REVIEW: Character-driven film The Little Things invites viewers to play detective
HBO Max’s recent film The Little Things is a new paradigm of mystery that sets foot into uncharted territory through two unique perspectives. READ MORE
The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown
The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE
Check out our 2021 Grammy Awards predictions
See who we predict to win at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. READ MORE
FEATURES
REVIEW: Bring comfort home with Mama Kat’s restaurant
If you are looking for a new place to eat or a way to give you a comforting sense of home, look no further than Mama Kat’s restaurant, located in San Marcos. READ MORE
Make this healthy alternative to a peanut butter cup
Peanut butter cups are a beloved American treat that many people enjoy. But if you are trying to make a healthier option, then this recipe is the one for you. READ MORE
Get a laugh from these dad jokes
If you need a quick laugh to brighten your day, here are a few “Dad Jokes.” READ MORE
OPINION
OPINION: Finding a balance: Why it’s perfectly okay for college students to take more than four years to graduate
Taking more than four years to graduate college is a smart decision in order to maintain a healthy college experience, financially and mentally. READ MORE
OPINION: Grocery workers deserve hero pay for working in hazardous conditions
Grocery store workers and their respective unions have rightfully been advocating for hero pay because they are endangering their lives to support their communities. READ MORE
OPINION: Society needs to break away from normalizing victim-blaming
The campaign has empowered many survivors of sexual assault and harassment to share their stories and report their abusers. While the movement has opened our eyes to the reality of sexual misconduct, there are still people who haven’t quite understood the movement’s message. READ MORE
